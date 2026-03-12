25 cats rescued from extreme hoarding situation in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

More than two dozen cats and kittens were rescued from extreme hoarding conditions in a Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, home this week, according to the Bucks County SPCA.

The agency was called out to a home where 25 cats and kittens were living. The owner then surrendered them to the BCSPCA, and the animals were brought to the shelter in Lahaska for treatment, with the focus on treating the sickest of the cats and kittens first.

Many of the cats had severe upper respiratory infections or open wounds.

"It is always distressing to see animals and people living in such poor conditions. We are thankful the call for help came sooner rather than later so that we could intervene before the situation worsened," BCSPCA said on Facebook. "The owner is now connected with various county agencies offering assistance to ensure their own wellbeing."

The cats could be put up for adoption once they are healthy enough.

Animal cruelty charges against the cats' former owner are pending.