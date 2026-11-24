It's been nearly three weeks since 10-year-old Malayshia Alford was found dead in the trunk of a car. Investigators say her foster mother, Carprice Williams, beat her to death.

There's been outrage following Alford's death, especially because Williams had a history of child abuse. The city said they didn't have access to all of Williams' history but a Pennsylvania DHS spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia the law says otherwise.

On Friday at a Philadelphia City Council hearing called in response to Alford's death, Philadelphia DHS Commissioner Kimberly Ali said they don't have access to the state's Resource Family Registry (RFR), which is a statewide database that foster home agencies are mandated by law to put information into when they approve, disapprove or close a foster home.

"Today we don't have access to that registry," Ali said at the hearing.

According to a lawsuit, a state investigation in 2021 known as an Act 33 review, determined Williams had abused foster children, including a 4-year-old who almost died and recommended she never be used as a foster parent in the future.

It appears Williams appealed the findings and won, thus clearing her record. However, information about the abuse could still be in the state's Resource Family Registry (RFR).

Commissioner Ali told council, "Although foster family agencies have access to the Resource Family Registry, Philadelphia DHS will be working with our law department to explore obtaining access to this registry as it will offer a more thorough review of potential foster parents."

According to state statute, the information maintained in the Resource Family Registry may be released to "An authorized official of a county or private agency, a Federal agency or an agency of another state who performs resource family approvals or the department in the course of the official's duties."

A spokesperson with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said in a statement: "Philly DHS would have had access to both the RFR in this case and the information from the Act 33 report that Philadelphia County prepared and recommended. All information that Philly DHS required would have been contained in either of those locations."

"We could have kept this girl alive and to be so dismissive and to say, well, we didn't have access. Well, the question is, did anybody check? You had access, you didn't check. Nobody checked and as a result, someone who nearly killed another child ended up killing this one," Councilwoman Cindy Bass told CBS News Philadelphia.

Spokesman for the City of Philadelphia, Joe Grace said the city's law department interprets the statute as only Foster Family Care Agencies having access to the Resource Family Registry and, "This informed Commissioner Ali's testimony in City Council. Philadelphia DHS is not a Foster Family Care Agency. It is the responsibility of FFCAs to collect information about foster parent applicants as required by the Child Protective Services Law and enter it into the Resource Family Register which is wholly maintained and regulated by Pa. DHS."

The statement went on to say Foster Family Care Agencies are solely responsible for the approval, disapproval or closing of their homes.