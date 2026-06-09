Body of missing swimmer Carlos Gil-Reyes recovered from Delaware River

The body of a swimmer who went missing on the Delaware River on Friday morning has been recovered, authorities said Monday.

Carlos Gil-Reyes, who friends referred to as Carlos Manuel, was on the river just after midnight on June 5 at a large social gathering near Hawks Island in Delanco Township.

Friends said he is a well-known barber in Philadelphia. They believe the 31-year-old Manuel jumped off a boat to go swimming in the water, but then he was unable to swim back to the boat. Manuel then told a friend to go on without him.

"He swam out of the boat with my other friend, and the last words he told my friend [were] 'hey, I can't no more, I love you,'" a friend told CBS News Philadelphia on Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it received mayday calls about two people in the water, and one person was rescued by a passing boat. Crews began searching the water for Manuel, but the recovery mission was called off after about 11 hours.

New Jersey State Police said troopers were called to the riverbank in Palmyra Township around 1 p.m. Monday for a report of a body found. Police said the body matches Manuel's description and believe it is him.