Neighbors welcome man home to Downingtown, Pennsylvania, after months in ICE detention

A Chester County, Pennsylvania, man is back home with his family after spending more than eight months in ICE detention.

Supporters of Carlos Della Valle spent months rallying and writing letters to immigration officials, urging them to release him. Now the Downingtown resident is sharing what it feels like to finally be home and why uncertainty still hangs over his future.

"I couldn't be happier," Carlos Della Valle said about being home. "You know, it's so many months and it just didn't seem like it was going to happen."

Supporters lined the street outside his Downingtown home on Wednesday, cheering as he returned from a detention center in Louisiana. The 49-year-old said it still feels surreal to be back in Chester County after 258 days in ICE custody.

Della Valle, whose wife and son are U.S. citizens, has lived in Chester County for nearly 30 years. He said he came to the United States from Guerrero, Mexico, at age 20 after fleeing cartel violence.

"I was afraid for my life," he said.

At age 21, Della Valle said, he was detained and sent back to the Mexican border, but he was never formally deported.

During a trial in August 2025, a jury acquitted him of illegally re-entering the country. Despite the verdict, he was taken into ICE custody because he does not have legal status in the United States.

Carlos Della Valle was released from ICE custody last week but said he still worries about what comes next.

"They tried to deport me twice, so what's to stop that from happening again?" he said.

Carlos Della Valle said he now has weekly check-ins with ICE and is working with an attorney to get a work permit so he can return to his job as a plant manager at a small adhesive company.

His wife, Angela Della Valle, said the family's experience pushed her to become more involved in immigration reform efforts.

"The Dignity Act that's been authored by Congresswoman Maria Salazar is a very, very powerful piece of legislation," Angela Della Valle said. "It would allow Carlos to stay since he's linked to a U.S. citizen wife. It would allow him to work."

For now, Angela Della Valle said she's focused on appreciating the moments they missed during his time in detention.

"It's amazing being together again and even more powerful to be able to come back together home," Angela Della Valle said.

Since returning home, Carlos Della Valle said he has been reconnecting with friends and recently attended a Phillies game with his family.

"We loved being there," he said.

Central Presbyterian Church in Downingtown is hosting a "Welcome Home Carlos" open house Saturday night to celebrate Carlos Della Valle's release.