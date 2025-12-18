Carjacking leads to police pursuit, shots fired in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia

A carjacking at a gas station led police on a pursuit through Fairmount Park late Wednesday night.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small tells CBS News Philadelphia it all started when a 66-year-old male was pumping gas at a station along the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard when two males approached him.

One of those males pointed a gun at him and they felt through his pockets, took his keys, then fled in his Nissan Rogue along with another suspect, according to Small.

Small said the man left his phone in his car and because of that a family member was able to track the phone. In about 20 minutes time, Highway Patrol officers located the vehicle at the intersection of Girard and Belmont Avenue and that is when a pursuit ensued.

After it went for a few blocks, the suspects then rammed the officer's vehicle at the intersection of Montgomery Drive and Belmont Avenue. The pursuit then continued a few more blocks before the suspects bailed out of the vehicle. That's when police say one of the suspects fired a shot at police at Montgomery Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Highway Patrol officers along with Philadelphia Police then pursued the three suspects on foot. The suspect who fired a gun, later identified as a 16-year-old, was apprehended on the train tracks and his firearm was recovered. The other two suspects, both 17-years-old, were caught a short time later, Small said

All three suspects were identified by the 66-year-old man who was carjacked at the gas station. Small said he was not injured but shaken up by the incident. The two Highway Patrol officers who were rammed by the suspects were also not injured.

The investigation is being led by the Northeast Detectives.