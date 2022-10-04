Watch CBS News
Delaware County food bank opens new warehouse to meet needs

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

ESSINGTON, Pa. (CBS) – A local food bank is opening a new warehouse to better serve the people in need. Caring for Friends has a new food distribution center in Essington, Delaware County.

The location will be open two days a week for produce, shelf-stable food and protein pick-up.

The new warehouse is located at 433 Seminole Street in Essington.

The food bank serves communities in Delaware County and Southern and Western Philadelphia.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 8:30 AM

