Delaware County food bank opens new warehouse to meet needs

ESSINGTON, Pa. (CBS) – A local food bank is opening a new warehouse to better serve the people in need. Caring for Friends has a new food distribution center in Essington, Delaware County.

The location will be open two days a week for produce, shelf-stable food and protein pick-up.

The new warehouse is located at 433 Seminole Street in Essington.

The food bank serves communities in Delaware County and Southern and Western Philadelphia.