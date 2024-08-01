Cardi B announces she is pregnant with third child after filing for divorce from Offset

Cardi B announced she is pregnant with her third child on Thursday, sharing images of herself in a flowing red gown that exposes her baby bump on social media. The 31-year-old shared the news just hours after she had filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Migos' rapper Offset.

A representative for Cardi B confirmed to the Associated Press she filed for divorce writing, "This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable." She filed the divorce on Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight reported.

In her post, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, thanks her growing baby for helping her through a difficult time, saying: "It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power," she wrote in the caption.

Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The hip-hop power couple married in 2017 and share two children. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, also has three children from previous relationships, according to Entertainment Tonight.

During an Instagram live in December, Cardi B revealed she was single and had been "for a minute now." She and Offset have had several ups and downs in their relationship, with Cardi B filing for divorce twice previously.

Fans began speculating their relationship was on the rocks late last year when each rapper unfollowed the other on Instagram, ET reported.