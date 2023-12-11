Cardi B says she is "single," confirming breakup with Offset

Cardi B said on an Instagram Live on Monday that she was single, confirming rumors that her relationship with rapper Offset has ended.

The rappers have split publicly multiple times, but have always managed to reconcile.

"I've been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid to like... not afraid... I just don't know how to tell the world," said the Grammy-award winning rapper in the live video.

Fans noticed that the duo had unfollowed one another's Instagram accounts in the last week, prompting speculation. In a previous live video, Cardi cryptically alluded to her new relationship status, saying, "You gotta rid of dead weight, and when it comes to dead weight ... I'll say mentality, procrastination, laziness and people. A lot of people are dead weight, too."

Cardi B and Offset attended a Grammy party together on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

She also posted an Instagram story with text that read, "You know when you just out grow relationships," adding in another story, "I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST."

Cardi B and Offset began dating in early 2017 and were married in September of the same year.

In late 2018, several months after the birth of their daughter, Cardi announced that the two had decided to part ways. They reconciled in mid-2019, but Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in 2020 before withdrawing the filing weeks later. They have since welcomed a second child.