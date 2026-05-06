Car stolen with 5-year-old boy inside in Philadelphia, child reunited with family, police say

Police are searching for the person who stole a car Monday night and took off with a 5-year-old boy in the back seat.

The car was stolen just before 7 p.m. in the area of Bambrey Street and Indiana Avenue as the boy's mother left her Jeep running to make an Amazon delivery.

Police said the person who stole the Jeep dropped the boy off just a block over on Stillman Street. Neighbors were outside and called 911.

Police then found the stolen car a couple of blocks up at Westmoreland Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

"We believe the person who stole the vehicle did not realize the child was sleeping in the back and stole the vehicle out of opportunity because it was running," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police are searching the car for any evidence that could lead to the driver.

The mother and son were reunited, and both are safe.

