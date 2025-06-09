1 person hurt after car, fire truck collide in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section, fire officials say

One person was injured after an SUV and the Philadelphia Fire Department's Ladder 14 fire truck collided in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Sunday evening, fire officials said.

According to fire officials, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. when a gray Subaru Forester slammed into the side of the ladder truck near the intersection of North 26th Street and Lehigh Avenue. No one inside the fire engine was injured, and they were not headed to a call at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Subaru was transported to Temple University Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.