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Man found dead in burning car near Philadelphia International Airport, police say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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A man was found dead in a car that had been set on fire near Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday morning, police say.

Police, firefighters and medics responded to the fire before 2 a.m. in a parking lot on the 8400 block of Enterprise Avenue.

philadelphia-car-fire-enterprise-avenue.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

The car was on fire when police arrived, and crews worked to put the fire out. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire was an arson.

There's no word on the man's identity.

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