Philadelphia police working to end rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park

Car break-ins on the rise at Wissahickon Valley Park, police say

Car break-ins on the rise at Wissahickon Valley Park, police say

Car break-ins on the rise at Wissahickon Valley Park, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People trying to enjoy the nice weather at a local park are getting a rude surprise – broken windows and stolen items.

Police are working to put the brakes on a rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park. The smash and grabs are happening in the blink of an eye.

It's a serene 2,000 acre escape in Philadelphia.

"It's like my church, I call it my church all the time," Dawn Ucciferri said. "It's beautiful, it's peaceful, it's nature."

But sometimes this calm oasis can turn into a crime scene.

Shattered glass shows the aftermath of car break-ins spoiling days at Wissahickon Valley Park.

"Sadly it's not surprising, but yes, it's a little upsetting I would say," James Baldwin said. "I mean, there's been some broken glass around here, you can kind of see where cars would park."

Philadelphia police confirm to CBS3 there's been an uptick in thefts from vehicles parked around the park.

So far in 2022, police say there have been 34 reported car break-ins in the area.

In 2021, there were only 31 for the year .

"You got to think about it any time, especially in a place like this where a lot of people are going to right now. There's gonna be a lot more people that are coming out and looking for things like that," Marc Dipinto said.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department says it put up signs advising people to not leave valuables in their cars. On Saturday night, people question if more needs to be done.

"Just patrolling maybe coming by, Ucciferri said. "Like, I know they have park rangers."

"Security cameras maybe around the parking areas," Baldwin said. "I've never seen a park ranger in this area, so maybe having one swing by a little more often."

The 14th District police captain said they've deployed plainclothes and uniformed officers in and around the area to deter criminals.

But they say ultimately car break-ins are a crime of opportunity.

"I honestly think people just need to keep it in mind," a woman said.