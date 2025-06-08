Watch CBS News
Photos show aftermath of car that accidentally reversed into Kohl's in Turnersville, New Jersey

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

It was an action-packed afternoon at a South Jersey Kohl's after a driver accidentally reversed into the department store on Sunday.

Washington Township police said a male driver accidentally backed into the front entrance of the Kohl's store, located on Route 42 in Turnersville, New Jersey, at around 1:15 p.m.

Fortunately, neither the driver nor any other shoppers or Kohl's workers were injured, police said. 

The Washington Township Building Inspector was called to the store to assess the structural damage to the building. 

Shoppers were asked to avoid the area as response crews remained on site Sunday afternoon. 

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

