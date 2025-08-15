Cape May's West End Garage has everything from vintage vibes to coastal finds

Get to know the West End Garage, one of Cape May's hidden gems

Tucked away in one of Cape May's quieter corners lies a hidden gem with vintage soul and a modern twist: the West End Garage. What was once a 1940s garage for Model Ts and a gas station has transformed into a vibrant artisan marketplace. Now entering its 16th season, this beloved spot is a celebration of creativity, community and coastal charm.

Step inside and you'll find more than 70 handpicked vendors offering a delightful mix of antiques, upcycled goods, and brand-new creations. From sea glass and vintage doorknobs to handcrafted jewelry and art displays, every booth tells a story and reflects the personality of its creator.

"The more unique and different your product, your craft, or your hobby interest, that's what we're looking for," said Shelley Burkhart, the garage's general manager.

CBS News Philadelphia

One of the standout booths belongs to Ken Low and his wife Sharon, whose whimsical creations have gone to the birds. Their business, The Bird House of Cape May, is filled with feeders, birdhouses, wind chimes and garden decor all inspired by nature. It features songbirds, cardinals, hummingbirds, woodpeckers, and even owls.

"You'll have these, maybe not for a lifetime," said Ken Low, "but a dang long time."

Then there's Anita Roth, one of the original vendors who started her journey at West End Garage 15 years ago. Her booth, Seaglass Home, brings the beach indoors with sea glass treasures, seashell decor, and coastal-inspired pieces.

"West End Garage was actually a jumping off point for starting the store," Roth said. "I started out here with a booth and grew into a larger booth and continued on growing until I opened my store 10 years ago."

CBS News Philadelphia

Another longtime favorite is Flying Fish Studio, a screen-printing business known for its quirky, offbeat designs. They have a shop just across the street from the garage and two booths inside. They have been in business in Cape May for 35 years. Think fish on skateboards, or their best-seller: fish on a bicycle.

"We do all sorts of offbeat kind of designs – not your typical Cape May with a fish kind of thing," owner Susan Lotozo said. "West End has a vibe that you don't really get in other co-op places. When you're working here, you're really working for the whole, not for yourself."

After browsing through handcrafted goods and vintage finds, you'll want to refuel at Beach Plum Bakery & Café, nestled right inside the garage. Head baker Sue Marleton serves up homemade butter cookies, biscotti, Jewish apple cakes, tarts, muffins, scones and more.

"We also make our own chai and a lot of our own syrups for the coffees," Marleton said.

CBS News Philadelphia

Whether you're a seasoned collector, a beachcomber at heart, or just looking for a unique souvenir, West End Garage offers something for everyone.

"We carefully curate spaces with timeless treasures, modern pieces, handcrafted and captivating artwork. Something that appeals to the young and the old," Burkhart said.

So next time you're in Cape May, wander off the beaten path and discover the magic of West End Garage. You'll leave with more than just a shopping bag – you'll take home a piece of the shore's creative spirit.

West End Garage is currently on a quest for individuals with a unique vision, hobbies, or business ideas. You can apply online.