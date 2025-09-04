Watch CBS News
Water rescue crews in Cape May, New Jersey, search for missing swimmer amid dangerous rip currents

Joe Brandt
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Rescue crews are in the water along the Cape May, New Jersey beach in search of a missing swimmer who got in the water Thursday morning.

The search is focused on the area of Madison Avenue and Beach Avenue. The swimmer got in the water at around 7:15 a.m., according to the City of Cape May Office of Emergency Management.

The Cape May Beach Patrol is flying double red flags Thursday, signaling that no one should enter the water due to high surf and rip currents.

Agencies involved in the search include Cape May City police, fire and beach patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard Small Boat Station and fire department, and boats from the New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau.

Cape May officials ask anyone with information on someone who went swimming around 7:15 a.m. to contact 609-884-9500.

