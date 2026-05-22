Cape May marking 175th anniversary by putting extraordinary history on display

Sitting at the southernmost end of New Jersey, visitors are drawn to Cape May's character, its charm and beautiful beaches.

"It really is a Hallmark movie down here. Everyone says it, but it's true," said Kacie Rattigan, director of civic affairs, recreation, tourism and marketing. "What makes us unique is just how quaint we are. We're very much a shore town, but we're so quaint."

From its Victorian architecture to the picturesque town square lined with shops and restaurants, and being known as America's first seaside resort. This year, Cape May is marking its 175th anniversary as an incorporated city, and 50 years as the nation's only National Historic Landmark City, in addition to America's 250th birthday.

"It is absolutely so special, we're calling it the trifecta year," said Justin Riggs, deputy city manager. "Whether you're coming down to the beach or you're coming down to the Victorian B&Bs that we have in town, it absolutely makes it just such a special time."

The city is celebrating this extraordinary year and putting its history on display.

Inside the Carroll Gallery on the Emlen Physick Estate, two exhibits are now open, telling the city's stories from 1851 until now, and highlighting Cape May's resilience through damaging storms and world wars.

The exhibit, which is called "Cape May: First & Only," also details the fight for preservation as the only city in the country designated as a National Historic Landmark.

"There are over 600 buildings in Cape May that are original that really are the basis for the National Historic Landmark," said Janet Coupland, Cape May MAC President.

Thousands of families flock to Cape May each season, and city leaders are hoping even more people will visit the exhibit to honor Cape May's heritage and to help celebrate these major milestones.

"There's nothing like Cape May. You will never see another town like this anywhere that you travel all over these 50 wonderful United States," Coupland said.

The exhibit is free to the public and will be open seven days a week. It runs through the beginning of November.