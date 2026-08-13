Cape May, New Jersey, passes new curfew for kids and teens following unruly behavior

The city of Cape May, New Jersey, passed a new curfew for juveniles Thursday in response to recent incidents of disruptive and unruly behavior.

The council voted unanimously to enact the curfew barring anyone under 18 from being out in the city without a parent or guardian between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The new ordinance will also ban kids and teens from the beach starting at 8 p.m.

Cape May's police chief said this move is in response to recent incidents of fighting, smoking and drinking involving teens.

"We aren't against juveniles. We are not saying we don't want them here," Cape May Police Chief Dekon Fashaw Sr. said. "While they're here, we just want them to be responsible."

The curfew also follows similar actions by other shore communities such as Ocean City and Wildwood.

City officials believe the teenagers are coming to Cape May because of the curfews that were previously implemented in those areas.

"We don't want to be the afterparty here in Cape May," one official said.

Several people said the curfew is a good idea and believe it can also help keep young people out of trouble.

"Great idea," Courtney Canzanese said. "The kids should be not walking on the beach after dark or out and about because trouble can happen."

"If they want to be out at 10:30 at night, gather at somebody's house," Noelle Tobiafen said.

Dan Lux added, "It keeps them out of trouble too. It's good for everybody, I think."

In addition to the curfew, the city is also barring people from having backpacks on the beach, promenade and other public places between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The city says the ban is meant to prevent people from bringing alcohol, drugs and other items into those areas.