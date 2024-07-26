Cape May County Park and Zoo introduces Peanut the Patagonian Mara

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — The Cape May County Zoo is welcoming an adorable new addition.

The zoo is thrilled to introduce Peanut, the newest member of the Ambassador Animal Team at the Cape May County Zoo. Peanut is a Patagonian Mara, a fascinating creature from Central and Southern Argentina. The adorable animals are also known as "Cavies" and are the second-largest members of the Caviidae family. With their rabbit-like looks, Peanut is sure to charm everyone she meets.

Peanut won't be in the main exhibits at the zoo but don't worry. This charming rodent is the star of the zoo's outreach programs. Through the "Zoo to You" initiative with other animal ambassadors, Peanut can make special appearances at schools, assemblies, and community events, spreading joy and knowledge and bringing a bit of wild magic wherever she goes.

Peanut's home base is the zoo's Education Center, where she receives top-notch pampering.

In the wild, Patagonian Maras thrive in shrub-covered habitats and can even adapt to overgrazed and barren soils. Built for the open plains and steppe, these rodents navigate their world with grace and speed. As grazing herbivores, they play a vital role in the ecosystem, dispersing seeds and serving as prey for a variety of predators, including birds, canids and felids.

Sadly, these Mara friends face significant challenges due to hunting, habitat loss and competition with non-native species. Conservation efforts are essential to protect these gentle creatures, especially in Buenos Aires Province, where hunting and agricultural development have taken a toll on local populations.

Patagonian Maras are the fourth-largest rodents in the world, boasting some unique talents. Watch out for their "spotting" — a high bounce on all four legs — and their impressive six-foot leaps when they feel threatened. They communicate through a symphony of grunts and screams, adding to their quirky charm.

Believe it or not, some Maras have even been leash-trained and potty-trained as pets.

To learn more about the "Zoo to You" programs and catch a glimpse of Peanut in action? Head over to the zoo's website for all the details.

Written by: Victoria Newsome, CBS News Philadelphia Intern