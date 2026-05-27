Philadelphia woman utilizes adaptive technology after losing limbs during COVID-19 battle

CBS News Philadelphia first introduced you to Candice Davis in 2024. Davis, who lives in Philadelphia and is a former flight attendant, had her arms and legs amputated after a severe battle with COVID-19 in 2021. She spent nine months in the hospital, and since then, she spends several days a week at Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

Now at the rehabilitation hospital, the 34-year-old is learning to use assistive technology to help her improve her life.

"It is amazing the things that are coming out," Davis said, "and the things technology is doing for people like me."

At the hospital, she uses a new phone attachment on her wheelchair, which includes voice activation, helping her turn on devices and search for things online.

Davis is also able to put on a prosthetic arm easily, despite not having hands.

"It takes a lot of practice," Davis said, "but I do my makeup, eyelashes."

Katie Griffiths works for Inglis, which supports people with disabilities through housing, day programming, employment services and adapted technology. She is helping Davis learn how to use new devices.

"She can use technology to do so many things," Griffiths said, "and it just encourages us to find more opportunities. I think that it's allowed her to really live."

Jackie Eisenberg with Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation said watching Davis learn to live on her own despite her limb loss has been an inspiration.

"Just being able to have that independence within the house to do everyday adult living things," Eisenberg said, "I'm really excited about that."

Davis said she's excited to live on her own someday and is grateful for the support and new technology helping her with her therapy.

"Every little thing you have to re-learn to do," Davis said, "I appreciate all of the small things now."