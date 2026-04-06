Surgical technician stole $2.5 million in medical supplies from New Jersey hospital, officials say

A former surgical technician at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, was charged with stealing $2.5 million in medical supplies, officials said.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced Monday that Marci M. Staub, 44, of Galloway, Atlantic County, was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and more following a six-month investigation.

"As this is an active criminal investigation, Cooper University Health Care cannot comment beyond that we actively investigated this incident and reported it to law enforcement as soon as it was discovered, terminated the employee, and continue to cooperate with the investigation," a spokesperson at Cooper said in a statement. "Theft or any violation of the law will not be tolerated at Cooper."

Officials said Staub impersonated a medical supply vendor and sold the stolen devices and supplies to a wholesale medical supply company in South Carolina. CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Staub's attorney, but we've yet to hear back.

The investigation began in October 2025 when Cooper reported that a large number of Medtronic Infuse bone graft devices and other medical supplies were missing. According to officials, the hospital also reported that the number of orders for the devices had "significantly risen" from December 2024 to July 2025, even though staff weren't using more products than usual. Cooper's inventory also didn't match the number of products used, and in total, the missing items were valued at $2.5 million.

Staub was detained in December 2025 by the Camden County Sheriff's Office and hospital security as she attempted to leave work with the medical supplies. Officials said she was terminated from her position at the time.

Officials said the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit recovered surveillance footage from November 2025 to December 2025 that showed Staub arriving at work with an empty bag and then leaving it with filled. Law enforcement also uncovered financial records, which indicated she was making sales to a medical supply company and had received more than $427,000.

Staub was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility after her arrest. Anyone with information about the alleged crimes is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.