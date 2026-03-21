Watch CBS News
Local News

2-alarm fire in Camden, New Jersey, produces smoke seen in Philadelphia

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt,
Sean Tallant

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

Crews responded to a fire on a residential block in Camden, New Jersey, Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out on the 400 block of Stevens Street, according to the Camden City Firefighters Local 788, a labor union.

A plume of smoke from this fire could be seen across the Delaware River in Philadelphia.

Fire officials on the scene said the blaze occurred in two vacant properties with no one inside, and no one was injured. 

Around 1 p.m., the fire appeared to be under control and crews were putting out hot spots.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue