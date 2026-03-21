2-alarm fire in Camden, New Jersey, produces smoke seen in Philadelphia

Crews responded to a fire on a residential block in Camden, New Jersey, Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out on the 400 block of Stevens Street, according to the Camden City Firefighters Local 788, a labor union.

A plume of smoke from this fire could be seen across the Delaware River in Philadelphia.

Fire officials on the scene said the blaze occurred in two vacant properties with no one inside, and no one was injured.

Around 1 p.m., the fire appeared to be under control and crews were putting out hot spots.