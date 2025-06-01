Large fire burning at warehouse in Camden, New Jersey

A large fire is burning at a warehouse in Camden, New Jersey, on Sunday.

Crews are battling the fire at 17th and Carman streets. It started at around 3 p.m. in a one-story garage, and then spread to a four-story warehouse, according to a Camden County spokesperson.

Multiple NJ Transit bus routes, including the 404, 405, 406 and 407, will be on a detour due to the fire department working to put out the blaze.

Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area. No injuries have been reported due to the fire.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from Citizens Bank Park in South Philly as the Phillies played the Milwaukee Brewers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.