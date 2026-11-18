From throwing footballs to shooting hoops with the help of some heroes in uniform, many kids staying at the Ronald McDonald House Southern New Jersey had a chance to reset and enjoy themselves at the annual Commander's BBQ, hosted by the Camden County Police.

"For us, the Ronald McDonald House is very important," Patricia Montes said.

The house has become a second home for Montes and her 13-year-old daughter, Paulette. They've been coming to Camden for four years. Sitting behind the wheel of the police department's Slingshot car and decorating candy apples with officers gave Paulette a chance to forget about her treatment.

"It's very special, like the other face of the police," Montes said.

"It's just something that we like to do, uplifting the kids who aren't feeling well, making sure they know they are a part of something great," said Vivian Coley, the director of community outreach with Camden County Police.

Coley, dressed as Supergirl, helped launch the partnership with the Ronald McDonald House more than a decade ago. She helps host the annual BBQ, featuring great food and fun games, to build relationships with kids in the community and make them feel happy.

"They run towards us now instead of running away, we're basically changing the narrative and attempting to change the culture of how youth see the police officers here in an urban environment," Coley said.

The officers also host Christmas in July, back-to-school and other events several times a year, which help bring a sense of normalcy to families when they're outside the hospital.

"It gives them such a sense of joy and then to also know they're supported by the community, so having police officers here and having them dress up and be a part of the family — it's so important," said Tracey Sharp, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Southern New Jersey.