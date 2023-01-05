You butter believe it: 1,000 pounds of butter makes up 2023 Farm Show sculpture

Pennsylvania Farm Show opens this weekend Pennsylvania Farm Show opens this weekend 02:12

HARRISBURG (KDKA) -- The big butter sculpture is back for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The long-standing tradition is crafted from 1,000 pounds of butter donated by the "Land O'Lakes" plant in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

The new sculpture shows several generations of a Pennsylvania dairy farm family.

It was created by sculptors Jim Victor and his wife, Marie Pelton.

This year's farm show theme is "Rooted in Progress."

After the farm show, the butter will be turned into renewable energy at a farm in Juniata County.

You can see the savory sculpture in-person at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, starting Saturday.

There are plenty of other things at the farm show, though no live chickens this year because of avian flu.

"We are doing our best to protect our $7.1 billion Pennsylvania poultry industry," said Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture spokesperson Shannon Powers.

This year, Powers said there's an expanded focus on conservation: "what farmers are doing to deal with climate change, protect our water and soil."

It's all happening as commodity prices soar.

"We push it, we fund innovation, but sometimes innovation is pushed forward by necessity," Powers said.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Farm Show, visit this link.