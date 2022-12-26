Busy day at PHL after winter storm, during holiday season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – That winter weather has grounded many travelers this holiday. Yet, as the countdown to 2023 is on, many Americans are still hoping to make it to their destinations.

We are still not out of the clear for the busier times to travel this holiday season. Many people got the right idea to fly out early to reach their holiday destination or many are flying out today to kick off the new year.

With much of the country still feeling the impact of last week's severe winter storm more than 2800 flights in or out of the US were canceled on Christmas Day.

Although there were many delays, travel officials say nearly 7,000 flights were still able to take off.

Meanwhile, CBS3 caught up with some travelers arriving on Christmas Day at the Philadelphia International Airport.

"Friday, I came to Frontier, the flight was canceled. I was supposed to fly to Atlanta to meet my granddaughter at the airport and have her fly back with us for Christmas," Lisa Yancy said. "So I stood in line for about an hour to reschedule the flight. The best thing they could do was today. So far, this one is on time and everything going well. We'll have Christmas again today."

Kevin Jones arrived at the Philadelphia airport on Christmas Day, a day later than he anticipated.

"Travel was a little rough. We were supposed to fly out yesterday but ended up having our flight canceled, got to the airport, found out our connecting flight, then flying out Minneapolis that flight was canceled," Jones said.

Monday morning travelers check the departure boards twice to make sure there are no interruptions. Yancy was hoping for the best scenario to reunite with her granddaughter.

"I'm taking an extra early flight this morning in case something happens," she said.

And you can find all the latest flight cancelations on the virtual departure and arrival board.