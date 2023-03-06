Watch CBS News
Local News

75-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Bustleton: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: March 5, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: March 5, 2023 (AM) 03:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 75-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Philadelphia's Bustleton section Sunday night, police say. 

The incident happened on the 1700 block of Grant Avenue at around 7 p.m. 

Police say the vehicle remained on location. 

The 75-year-old man was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:25 p.m., according to police. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 9:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.