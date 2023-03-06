75-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Bustleton: police

Digital Brief: March 5, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: March 5, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: March 5, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 75-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Philadelphia's Bustleton section Sunday night, police say.

The incident happened on the 1700 block of Grant Avenue at around 7 p.m.

Police say the vehicle remained on location.

The 75-year-old man was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:25 p.m., according to police.