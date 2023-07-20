Watch CBS News
Businesses hurt by Wildwood power outage can submit claims for losses

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) - There's some good news for businesses that were impacted by the massive Wildwood power outage earlier this month.

As the investigation continues into the substation fire that knocked out power to most of the island, Atlantic City Electric says customers impacted by the outage can submit a claim for losses.

They'll manage all claims on a case-by-case basis.

The outage took about 24,000 customers offline and many businesses lost thousands of dollars

"We only open like four months, so if you lose one weekend, it's a big difference at the end of the summer," owner of Johnny's Wings & Steaks, Maikel Gendy, said. "This year, we lose a lot of weeks like May was really bad. I've never seen May and June like this in 15 years."

First published on July 20, 2023 / 8:22 AM

