Wildwood outage update: All power restored to customers, Atlantic City Electric​ says

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- The Wildwoods are waking up Sunday morning to restore power after a major power outage over the weekend. Approximately 3,345 customers remain without power Sunday morning after a fire broke out at Atlantic City Electric's substation on Oak Avenue knocking out power Friday afternoon.

The electric company said all customers had power restored as of 4:24 a.m. Sunday.

However, both businesses and vacationers have been feeling the impact. About 100 rides at Moreys Piers were shut down, as well as ice cream machines, cash registers, fans and T.V. menus.

"It's a pretty big hit because it happened on the weekend. Friday [and] Saturday are two of our busiest days," Nick Deritis, the district manager at Kohr Bros.

"When we got back to the hotel, we're kind of bummed because we realized we had to walk up to the 6th floor," said Alexis Anest, of Boonton, New Jersey. "We have a baby, so it was a lot to you know, kind of maneuver."

"We've had a great time, even with the power outage," added James Anest.

Power was knocked out to all the Wildwoods and Diamond Beach. While crews continue worked to get the power back on Atlantic City Electric said they had two cooling stations are open on the island at the Wildwood Rec Center and the North Wildwood Community Center.