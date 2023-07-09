How this Wildwood business navigated the power outage

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Businesses and vacationers are getting back into the swing of things now that power has been restored in Wildwood.

The arcade games are back on and ice cream orders are coming in at Duffer's, but rewind to Friday afternoon and it was a different story after a fire at an electrical substation wiped out power in the Wildwoods.

"It totally went out and didn't come back on," Catherine Manning-Green, a busser at Duffer's, said.

"Everything went down, and we had to send a lot of the people home and the servers. If the customers had cash that was really the only way they could pay since our computer system was down," Waitress Abigail Tunney said.

Tunney has been working at Duffer's for three summers alongside her grandmother and sister.

Tunney says electricity was restored on Saturday by the time their doors opened, but that wasn't the case for some of their customers and employees.

"Since most of them didn't have power like they said they couldn't even keep it in their fridge or anything, so they just had to leave it and I felt bad because they couldn't take their food home," Tunney said,

"My house didn't have power till last night, till like midnight last night. So, my fridge, things in there are just so gross," Manning-Greene said.

Duffer's is known for their handmade ice cream, and because of the power outage, managers say they had to think of a quick solution to make sure it wouldn't melt.

"We had the big freezer back there with the dry ice and everything that helped us save a lot of the tubs of ice cream that we had," Tunney said.

Even though the outage did impact business, employees still found ways to entertain families.

"Luckily, mini golf was open if they had cash, so we were able to do that," Tunney said.

Regardless of all the obstacles, Tunney says she's thankful she was able to get through it all with her family and fellow employees.

"We're glad that the customers came back and were loyal to us," Tunney said.

It's loyalty that is now keeping them busy.