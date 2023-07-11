Wildwood businesses trying make up for lost weekend following power outage

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Maikel Gendy owns Johnny's Wings & Steaks, and he said his business was already down 70% summer this year. He was counting on last weekend to make up for some of his lost revenue.

"We only open like four months, so if you lose one weekend, it's a big difference at the end of the summer," Gendy said. "This year, we lose a lot of weeks like May was really bad. I've never seen May and June like this in 15 years."

Gendy estimated he lost 60% of his restaurant's food due to the outage.

John Romano owns Wildwood Golf Carts, and he said they had to use a generator and an inverter hooked up to a truck to power their business.

"We're a seasonal town," Romano said. "We rely on the full season to make ends meet, so it's tough when you lose a full weekend due to power."

Gendy hops more people will come down to Wildwood the rest of the summer to make up for last weekend.

"Nobody will give you break in the rent or anything, so we don't know what's going to happen this year. Hopefully, we'll get better," Gendy said. "Can not get worse than this."