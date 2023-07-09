Wildwood, N.J. outage: Families, visitors on the Boardwalk take the power outage in stride

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Atlantic City Electric says it's making progress in restoring power in Wildwood. They say by 6:30 p.m., 80% of homes and businesses will be back online with everyone getting power back by 9 p.m.

It can't come soon enough for some people.

At Kohr Bros on the Wildwood Boardwalk, Manager Nick Deritis is losing business. The ice cream machines, cash registers, fans and monitors displaying the menu have been down for more than 24 hours due to the power outage.

"It's a pretty big hit especially because it happened on the weekend," Deritis said. "Friday, Saturday are two of our busiest days."

It was Friday around noon when a fire broke out at Atlantic City Electric's substation on Oak Avenue knocking out power.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. For on-demand ETRs specific to your location, visit https://t.co/zcvtFy4DHl to view outage map or login to the outage tracker. We assure you that this is the most current and accurate information we have available. — Atlantic City Electric (@ACElecConnect) July 8, 2023

At Morey's Piers, 100 rides and attractions were shut down.

"We are disappointing, unfortunately, families who are here on their vacation but we're doing everything that we can to be as ready to go as possible once power is restored," Denise Beckson, VP of Human Resources and Government Relations at Morey's Piers & Beachfront Water Parks, said.

Some businesses are able to stay open through the power outage. At La Cava's Pizzeria & Grill, they're cooking food using gas but it's cash only because the credit card machines are down.

"It's been very hard but very nice to see everyone you know, work together to try to get through it," manager Graciela La Cava said. "This is something we can't expect just try to ride it out and do the best that we can."

About 100 rides and attractions at @MoreysPiers remain shut down. A fire at @ACElecConnect’s substation on Oak Ave. yesterday knocked out power to most of Wildwood. About 24,000 customers lost power. At last check, about 8,000 are still waiting for restoration. pic.twitter.com/p9k5qO4Gfe — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) July 8, 2023

Alexis and James Anest from North Jersey are visiting Wildwood with their 16-month-old son. They said their hotel gave them flashlights because it was dark and the elevator was down.

"When we got back to the hotel, we're kind of bummed because we realized we had to walk up to the 6th floor," Alexis Anest said. "We have a baby, so it was a lot to you know, kind of maneuver."

"We've had a great time, even with the power outage," James Anest said.

Many folks on the Boardwalk are taking the outage in stride.

Meanwhile, businesses are standing by, ready to serve customers as soon as the power comes back.