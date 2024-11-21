New Jersey Forest Fire Service lifts restrictions after rainfall

Temps plummet in Philadelphia Thursday and Friday, chance for snowy weather in the city

Burn bans in New Jersey have been lifted after significant rainfall in the state Wednesday night into Thursday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service announced.

Following substantial rainfall overnight, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has lifted fire restrictions statewide.



Statewide Fire Danger:

🔗 View current New Jersey fire danger levels: https://t.co/wHxWuLVR6m pic.twitter.com/BT5wvV0Nsa — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) November 21, 2024

The latest drought monitor data for New Jersey dates back to Tuesday (before the rain fell) and showed much of the state in extreme drought. The state went without significant rain for 42 days before a little bit finally fell in early November to break the streak.

Wednesday night's rainfall was far more significant. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, much of New Jersey had received three-quarters of an inch to a full inch of rainfall over the past 24 hours, according to the rainfall monitor from the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

For the first time in weeks, the NJ Forest Fire Service's dashboard shows fire danger is "low." The agency previously banned all fires in wooded areas unless they were contained in an elevated stove.

"Although restrictions have been lifted, the Forest Fire Service asks that New Jerseyans do not become complacent and continue to be careful when using fire," the agency said on X.