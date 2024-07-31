This NJ farmer's market wants to be the very best — can they have your vote?

Burlington County Farmer's Market vying to be the very best

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Better they win than somewhere in North Jersey, with all their Yankees and Mets fans.

The Burlington County Farmer's Market is currently in the lead for best farmer's market in New Jersey, and they want your vote.

Burlington County Commissioner Tom Pullion stopped by CBS News Philadelphia's studio on Wednesday with mere hours to go until voting closes in the America's Farmers Market Celebration.

"We get thousands every Saturday, because it's natural, it's right from the garden right to the table. And not only that but there's so many activities," Pullion said.

He showed up with a spread of local produce, including the heavily in season Jersey peaches and tomatoes, corn, vegetables, local honey and baked goods. It was quite a colorful spread.

Jersey tomatoes.

Voting in the contest closes at 5 p.m. on July 31, 2024. Head to this link on the American Farmland Trust website, markets.farmland.org, to cast your vote.

The market had received over 1,000 votes as of 6:30 a.m. Pullion said the market is in the lead across the Garden State by about 50-60 votes, but they want to finish strong and maintain first place.

"I'm asking all the residents of Burlington County...show your support," Pullion added.

This weekend is Shore Weekend at the market, with plenty of Jersey Shore themed goods.

Where is the Burlington County Farmers Market?

You can visit the Burlington County Farmers Market at the county agricultural center, 500 Centerton Road, Moorestown, New Jersey. It's only a few minutes from Rowan College at Burlington County and right off I-295.

The market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.