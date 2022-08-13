Bucks County officials issue warning about scam involving fake warrants

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Bucks County officials are sending out a warning about a scam involving fake warrants from the sheriff's office.

The fake warrants come over through email and say they will arrest the recipient if they don't pay a fine.

The recipients are directed to call a phone number and pay the fine.

The Bucks County District Attorney's office says they will never send people warnings about warrants via email and never ask for money over the phone.

Instead, you should call the county directly if you have concerns.