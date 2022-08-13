Watch CBS News
Bucks County officials issue warning about scam involving fake warrants

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Bucks County officials are sending out a warning about a scam involving fake warrants from the sheriff's office.

The fake warrants come over through email and say they will arrest the recipient if they don't pay a fine.

The recipients are directed to call a phone number and pay the fine.

The Bucks County District Attorney's office says they will never send people warnings about warrants via email and never ask for money over the phone.

Instead, you should call the county directly if you have concerns.

August 13, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

