Major roads in Lower Makefield Twp. remain closed 3 days after powerful storm

LOWER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Some major roads are still closed to traffic three days after a powerful storm that hit Bucks County. The storm left behind a lot of damage behind, crews have been working tirelessly to get the roads reopened.

Officials said River Road will remain closed from Embarkation Drive to Mt. Eyre Road.

Washington Crossing Road is also shut down to traffic.

Taylorsville Road is another main artery that is blocked off from Mt. Eyre to Rt. 295 as crews continue their search for the missing children in that area.

The police chief said the only drivers allowed to pass through are those who live within the closure area. Everyone else, from bicyclists to pedestrians, will not be permitted.

Drivers CBS News Philadelphia talked with understand the tragedy of the situation but are also growing irritated.

"It's frustrating because right now, I can't figure out how to get where I'm going," Bob Savaiano of New Hope said, "because River Road is closed, Taylorsville is closed so I thought, 'OK, I'll go down and this is closed.'"

River Road could open Tuesday, but officials have no timeline yet for the other roads.