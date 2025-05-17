Zack Wheeler pitched six shutout innings leading Phillies to 5-2 win over Pirates

Zack Wheeler pitched six shutout innings, Bryson Stott homered and drove in three runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Saturday night.

Stott launched his fourth homer of the season off starter Carmen Mlodzinski (1-4) in the third and knocked in two runs an inning later with an opposite-field single.

Wheeler (5-1) posted another strong outing, allowing three hits and a walk. It was his second consecutive scoreless start, and he's gone 16 innings without giving up a run.

Bryce Harper had two hits and an RBI. Harper has reached base 11 times in his last 17 plate appearances, logging seven hits and four walks. Kyle Schwarber added an RBI double for the Phillies, who have won 14 of 19.

Mlodzinski lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits.

Pittsburgh didn't advance a runner to second base until Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth. The last-place Pirates are 3-12 in May.

Key moment

Stott's single in the fourth stretched Philadelphia's lead to 4-0. It was notable because it came off lefty reliever Joey Wentz. The Phillies have not been starting Stott against left-handed pitchers. Stott entered the at-bat 6 for 28 (.214) against lefties this season.

Key stat

Dating to August 2024, Wheeler has pitched at least six innings and allowed two runs or fewer in 19 of 21 starts.

Up Next

Pirates ace Paul Skenes (3-4, 2.63 ERA) faces Phillies RHP Mick Abel on Sunday. Abel will be making his major league debut.