Watch CBS News
Sports

Watch: Bryce Harper hits HR to put Phillies ahead against Cardinals in NL Wild Card playoffs

By Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

ST LOUIS (CBS) -- Well, that escalated quickly. Bryce Harper hit a 435-feet home run in his first at bat against Mike Mikolas to put the Phillies ahead 1-0 in Game 2 of the wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. 

If the Phillies win, it will be the first time they won a playoff series in 12 years. They're off to the right start. 

First published on October 8, 2022 / 9:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.