Watch: Bryce Harper hits HR to put Phillies ahead against Cardinals in NL Wild Card playoffs

ST LOUIS (CBS) -- Well, that escalated quickly. Bryce Harper hit a 435-feet home run in his first at bat against Mike Mikolas to put the Phillies ahead 1-0 in Game 2 of the wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.

If the Phillies win, it will be the first time they won a playoff series in 12 years. They're off to the right start.