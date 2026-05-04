Bryce Harper hits his 7th homer, Aaron Nola works 6 strong innings as Phillies beat Marlins

Bryce Harper had a homer, double and single, Aaron Nola worked six strong innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 1-0 on Monday night.

Adolis García had two hits for the Phillies, who took three of four games in Miami and improved to 6-1 under interim manager Don Mattingly.

Nola (2-3) bounced back from two consecutive difficult outings, scattering five hits and striking out five. The right-hander gave up 11 runs and 13 hits over a combined nine innings in his last two appearances.

Tanner Banks relieved Nola and got the three outs in the seventh. José Alvarado followed with a perfect eighth. Closer Brad Keller pitched the ninth around two singles and earned his second save.

Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs threw out Jakob Marsee in the third inning and Otto López in the fourth on stolen base attempts. It was the first time Stubbs has thrown out two base runners in a game.

Harper put the Phillies on the board with his homer in the third. He drove a sweeper from Marlins starter Janson Junk (2-3) an estimated 393 feet over the wall in right-center for his seventh homer.

The Marlins had their first runner reach scoring position against Nola in the sixth when Marsee hit a one-out single and advanced on a groundout. Marsee then advanced on a wild pitch before Nola retired López on a groundout to end the threat.

Junk was lifted after 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball. He gave up five hits and struck out six.

Marlins rookie catcher Joe Mack went 0 for 3 in his major league debut. Mack, rated the No. 5 catching prospect in the major leagues, was recalled from Triple-A on Monday.

Up next

Phillies: LHP Cristopher Sánchez (2-2, 2.90 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against the Athletics on Tuesday. RHP Luis Severino (2-2, 4.46 ERA) will start for the Athletics.

Marlins: Open a three-game home series against Baltimore on Tuesday with RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.04) scheduled to start against Orioles RHP Chris Bassitt (2-2, 5.46).