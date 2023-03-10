Springsteen postpones Ohio show week before Philadelphia date

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Just a week before coming to Philadelphia, Bruce Springsteen postponed a concert because of an illness.

The Boss was supposed to perform Thursday night at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. But a tweet Thursday afternoon informed fans that the show was postponed.

Due to illness, tonight's Bruce @Springsteen and The E Street Band concert at Nationwide Arena has been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show. pic.twitter.com/sds5jvWqvz — Nationwide Arena (@NationwideArena) March 9, 2023

It's not clear if Springsteen himself is sick, or if the tweet was referring to another member of the E Street Band.

Springsteen is scheduled to play at Wells Fargo Center next Thursday and has other concert dates in August.