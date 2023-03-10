Springsteen postpones Ohio show week before Philadelphia date
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Just a week before coming to Philadelphia, Bruce Springsteen postponed a concert because of an illness.
The Boss was supposed to perform Thursday night at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. But a tweet Thursday afternoon informed fans that the show was postponed.
It's not clear if Springsteen himself is sick, or if the tweet was referring to another member of the E Street Band.
Springsteen is scheduled to play at Wells Fargo Center next Thursday and has other concert dates in August.
