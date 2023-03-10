Watch CBS News
Local News

Springsteen postpones Ohio show week before Philadelphia date

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Springsteen postpones Ohio show, 1 week before Philly date
Springsteen postpones Ohio show, 1 week before Philly date 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Just a week before coming to Philadelphia, Bruce Springsteen postponed a concert because of an illness.

The Boss was supposed to perform Thursday night at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. But a tweet Thursday afternoon informed fans that the show was postponed.

It's not clear if Springsteen himself is sick, or if the tweet was referring to another member of the E Street Band.

Springsteen is scheduled to play at Wells Fargo Center next Thursday and has other concert dates in August.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 7:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.