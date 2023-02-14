Watch CBS News
NJ native Bruce Springsteen adds 2 new shows in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A well-known musician will be gracing the Streets of Philadelphia for a few days in the spring and fall. The Boss, Bruce Springsteen, added two new shows in Philly in August.

Springsteen and The E Street Band will be at Citizens Bank Park on August 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. The two new shows are in addition to a show in March at the Wells Fargo Center and another show at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The New Jersey native added new fall dates to the international tour that will end in December in California.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

