Broken glass at Dilworth Park after man fires at guard

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A part of Dilworth Park was left damaged after a shooting late Monday, police said.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m.

They now tell us, an unarmed security guard got into an altercation with a man after asking a group to leave the closed park.

Officials tell us that man fired 2 shots at the guard, but the guard was not hit.

But one bullet did go through a window at a cabin near the Rothman ice rink, which was also closed at the time.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 6:16 AM

