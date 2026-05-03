Breezy, picture-perfect Sunday for Broad Street Run in Philadelphia. Here's the weather forecast.

Grab a jacket and sunglasses because It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with bright sunshine and a brisk northwesterly breeze. Generally, in the 40's for the Broad Street Run, which is perfect for the runners

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday will be on the cooler side in the Philadelphia region with high temperatures running 7-10 degrees cooler than normal. Temperatures Sunday morning will be cool, and plan on plenty of sunshine to get the day started.

Winds will increase to around 10-15 mph by midday as temperatures return to the low 60s once again.

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It looks nice for the Broad Street Run with temperatures Sunday morning in the mid 40s and sunny and dry conditions.

CBS News Philadelphia

After a cool first weekend in May the warm will surge back into the region for the first half of next week. A warm front arrives with 70s on Monday and we are chasing the 80s by Tuesday.

While it will be much warmer on Tuesday, it'll also be a bit breezy as the warmth surges in from the southwest. By Wednesday, a cold front brings widespread rain and even a few thunderstorms possible into Thursday followed by another cooldown to the low 60s.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Sunny and cool. High 63, Low 42.

Monday: Milder. High 74, low 46.

Tuesday: Warm and breezy. High 83, low 57.

Wednesday: Rain likely. High 73, low 64.

Thursday: Rain likely. High 62, low 55.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 66, low 44.

Saturday: Chance showers. High 68, low 47.

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