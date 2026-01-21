Man dies after being electrocuted inside vacant Philadelphia-owned building, police say

A man was found dead inside a vacant Philadelphia Housing Authority building in Wynnefield Wednesday morning, police said.

The man was electrocuted at the Brith Sholom Apartments on the 3900 block of Conshohocken Avenue, a spokesperson for the agency said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:40 a.m., according to Philadelphia police.

The city announced on Tuesday that it was planning to redevelop the building to create hundreds of affordable apartments for seniors. The building was deteriorating under private ownership before the city took it over in 2024, according to the announcement.

Detectives are investigating the incident, including why the man was in the building.