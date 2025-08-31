Possible hit-and-run involving minor under investigation in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania
Bristol Township Police are asking for the public's help in a possible hit-and-run crash on Sunday involving a minor.
Police said the possible hit-and-run happened at around noon on Sunday in the area of Sheldon and Dixon avenues.
Police said a minor was on a bicycle during the crash. They're asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras for any signs of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Township Police Department.