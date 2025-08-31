Watch CBS News
Possible hit-and-run involving minor under investigation in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

CBS Philadelphia

Bristol Township Police are asking for the public's help in a possible hit-and-run crash on Sunday involving a minor.

Police said the possible hit-and-run happened at around noon on Sunday in the area of Sheldon and Dixon avenues. 

Police said a minor was on a bicycle during the crash. They're asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras for any signs of the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Township Police Department.

