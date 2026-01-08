Second lawsuit filed after explosion at Bristol, Pennsylvania nursing home

A new lawsuit has been filed after an explosion at a Bristol, Pennsylvania nursing home on Dec. 23, 2025 killed three people and injured several others.

The suit was filed Wednesday in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on behalf of two residents of the Bristol Health and Rehab Center who were injured in the blast.

"The suit claims both Plaintiffs suffered intracranial bleeding, a traumatic brain injury and bone fractures among other injuries," Philadelphia-based law firm Fritz & Bianculli said in a news release.

PECO and the nursing home's parent company, Saber Healthcare Group, as well as its former operator, Silver Lake, are listed as defendants.

The suit alleges that the explosion was caused by "carelessness, negligence, and recklessness of the defendants," and claims the people responsible for the property allowed a gas leak to exist and failed to properly address it.

The suit also claims the facility lacked an emergency evacuation plan.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages in excess of $50,000 to reimburse them for medical expenses and compensate them and their loved ones for mental anguish, according to the suit.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to PECO and Saber for comment.

Another lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses PECO, its parent company Exelon, Bristol Health & Rehab Center and its owners Saber Healthcare Holdings and Saber Healthcare Group, of negligence. A former resident, two aides and an IT contractor are all represented in that suit.