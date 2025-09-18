Bodycam video shows Bristol, Pa. officer rescue man from burning apartment building — on his 24th birthday

Another angle of Wednesday's Bristol, Pennsylvania, fire is visible in newly released body camera video showing a police officer helping residents out of a burning apartment building.

Crews were called to the Levittown Trace Apartments on Ford Road around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and found heavy fire coming from a unit on the second floor. First responders worked to get people out while firefighters battled the flames, which eventually spread to a total of 12 units and left them uninhabitable.

No one was seriously injured, but two firefighters and a resident were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

In the video, the officer runs up to the burning building and sees a man's legs hanging out of a window.

"Hanging, hanging from the window," another officer shouts as the officer helps the man.

Bristol Township Police

"My phone, my phone," the resident says. "Your phone? Don't worry about your phone, man," the officer says.

The video begins with the officer knocking on doors and alerting people to get out. He takes breaks to go outside for fresh air due to the smoke filling the building.

At one point, the officer helps firefighters drag out hoses to get water on the flames.

The Bristol Township police chief said the officer was working on his 24th birthday when he sprang into action.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The American Red Cross said it was working with about 40 residents who are displaced.

