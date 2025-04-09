Community rallies around family of three men killed by train in Bristol, Pennsylvania, with fundraiser

Pennsylvania community gathers to raise money for family of three men killed by train in Bristol

Family, friends and community members packed The Borough Pub in Bristol, Pennsylvania, Wednesday to raise money for the family of Christopher, David and Thomas Cramp. The father and two sons were killed when they were struck by an Amtrak train Thursday night in Bucks County.

"As a family, we are all just dealing with it together," said Dominique Bohacz, a relative.

Bohacz said in the days since the incident, her family has been trying to process the enormity of their loss. The deaths of Christopher, 56, and David, 31, were ruled an accident, while the youngest — 24-year-old Thomas — died by suicide.

"Losing all three members of one solid family and such a family that has a big impact in this neighborhood ... everybody rallying behind everybody has been helpful, but everybody has their moments and their time, so we're just trying to just be there and be supportive," Bohacz said.

Brian Erwin, who owns The Borough Pub, helped organize the event, and proceeds will be donated to help cover funeral costs. He said David would often stop by the restaurant and will be missed by those who knew him.

"That's why we're trying to do this tonight, any little bit can help. You're burying three loved ones. I can't even imagine what the remaining family is going through right now," Erwin said.

Many who came out say this community always rallies together to support one of their own. Christopher Cramp volunteered with the local fire company and had a passion for mental health and homeless outreach.

"You didn't have to know the person — I didn't — but people come out and try to do the right thing," said Kurt Panzer, who wanted to support the fundraiser.

For Bohacz and the entire family, the outpouring is getting them through these most difficult days.

"Everybody coming to support this, from the bottom of our hearts, we are so thankful and grateful," Bohacz said.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), by texting "HelpLine" to 62640, or by emailing helpline@nami.org.