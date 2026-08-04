Philadelphia man sentenced to 11 years in prison for robbing Brinks trucks in 2025

A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in robbing Brinks trucks in and around the city in 2025, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Mujahid Davis, 24, was sentenced to 11 years in prison with five years of supervised release and $134,000 in restitution for his involvement in several Brinks truck robberies in the region in 2025.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Davis was charged by a superseding indictment in January. In March, Davis pleaded guilty to two attempted Hobbs Act robberies, two Hobbs Act robberies and other charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Davis was involved in five incidents where he attempted to rob or robbed a Brinks truck from July 2, 2025, to Oct. 3, 2025. He admitted to stealing $122,225 from the Brinks trucks, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Earlier this year, Dante Shackleford, who is Davis' co-defendant, pleaded guilty to robbing Brinks trucks, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Shackleford is set to be scheduled later in August.

The FBI Philadelphia Violent Crimes Task Force and the Philadelphia Police Department investigated the case.