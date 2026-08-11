Second Philadelphia man sentenced to 11½ years for string of Brinks truck robberies in 2025

Another Philadelphia man will spend more than a decade in prison for his role in a string of Brinks truck robberies around the region in 2025, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Dante Shackleford, 27, was sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison, with five years of supervised release and $119,100 in restitution for his involvement in several Brinks truck robberies in 2025.

Shackleford was charged by a superseding indictment in January, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. In April, Shackleford pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery, three counts of attempted Hobbs Act robberies, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and other related charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Shackleford was involved in four incidents where he attempted to rob or robbed a Brinks truck from July 15, 2025, to Oct. 3, 2025. He admitted to stealing $119,100 from the Brinks trucks, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The sentencing comes just one week after his co-defendant, Mujahid Davis, was also sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The FBI Philadelphia Violent Crimes Task Force and the Philadelphia Police Department investigated the case.