Watch CBS News
Crime

Bridesburg shooting leaves man in critical condition

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a black and white Toyota Camry in connection with a shooting that happened Friday night in Philadelphia's Bridesburg section. A 30-year-old man was shot on the 4500 block of Edgemont Street around 11 p.m.

Authorities tell CBS3 that the victim was getting out of his car when two men approached him. They opened fire and shot the victim multiple times in the back.

The man was hospitalized at Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

One of the suspects is described by police as "wearing all-black clothing with white socks" and the other one was "wearing an Adidas hooded sweatshirt with white stripes and grey shorts."

The suspects fled southbound on Edgemont Street in the named Toyota.

If you have any information call police.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 2:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.