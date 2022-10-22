Bridesburg shooting leaves man in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a black and white Toyota Camry in connection with a shooting that happened Friday night in Philadelphia's Bridesburg section. A 30-year-old man was shot on the 4500 block of Edgemont Street around 11 p.m.

Authorities tell CBS3 that the victim was getting out of his car when two men approached him. They opened fire and shot the victim multiple times in the back.

The man was hospitalized at Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

One of the suspects is described by police as "wearing all-black clothing with white socks" and the other one was "wearing an Adidas hooded sweatshirt with white stripes and grey shorts."

The suspects fled southbound on Edgemont Street in the named Toyota.

If you have any information call police.